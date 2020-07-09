SUNY Cobleskill President Marion Terenzio announced the college will bring students back to campus this fall "on a modified academic schedule and delivery format."
According to a media release, classes will begin on Aug. 17 and the semester will end on Dec. 4. Students will remain on campus until Thanksgiving break and will complete the semester remotely.
Terenzio said, in an open letter, “We are pleased to announce that our Fall 2020 plan has been approved by SUNY and complies with the higher education guidelines set forth by the Governor’s Office”.
She said all plans, policies, and procedures are subject to change as circumstances associated with COVID-19 evolve, and said a successful restart "is dependent on the full cooperation of all campus community members to follow the social distancing protocols, screening requirements and monitoring processes noted in the plan."
Students and their families will receive updates and instructions via the website, emails and virtual forums throughout the next few weeks, the release said.
More details are available at https://www.cobleskill.edu/fall2020plan/index.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.