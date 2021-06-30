SUNY Cobleskill explores effects of childhood trauma

A new course at SUNY Cobleskill will highlight infant-toddler trauma and how it relates to the development of children.
Elise Weiss, department chair and professor of the early childhood program said, “We've been working hard on this for a few years. We knew that it was vital for our students to learn about infant trauma so they can help the most vulnerable population.”
According to the SUNY Cobleskill press release announcing the micro-credential course titled "Trauma-Informed Practice for Early Childhood," students will learn about “infant-toddler development and the impact of trauma on children’s brain development and social-emotional well-being and can pursue NYS-AIMH endorsement. Endorsement tells employers, parents, health and legal practitioners and insurance providers that the endorsed professional has expertise related to the social and emotional development of infants and young children and families.”
The course will allow students to receive an endorsement from the New York State Association for Infant Mental Health.
Weiss said three-semester classes make up the micro-credential course and can be taken by students in the early childhood education associates or bachelor's degree tracts. She said this year's graduates were the first class to be eligible to receive the credential. She said the NYS-AIMH is vetting all of the graduates for either Level 1 or Level 2 endorsements.
According to the NYS-AIMH website, "Endorsement by NYS-AIMH verifies that an applicant has attained the level of education required, participated in specialized continuing education and in-service trainings, engaged in professional work related to infants and toddlers, obtained reflective supervision/consultation from mentors or supervisors, and acquired knowledge to promote the delivery of high quality, culturally sensitive, relationship-based services to infants, toddlers, families and other caregivers."
Weiss said infant and childhood trauma includes, but is not limited to, alcoholism or drug use in the family, an incarcerated parent, divorce, medical emergency, a major weather event, such as the flooding that occurred in 2011, and especially this past year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Childhood trauma can happen to anyone at anytime and it can affect that child for life,” Weiss said. “In class, I ask my students to think back to their childhood to see if some trauma influenced their lives.”
She said most students do think of an event that happened to them when they were children that shaped their lives and then make the connection to what they are learning about in class. The classes were developed to prepare students to look for childhood trauma in their future students so they can help them.
“What we've learned about childhood trauma is that it takes one caring adult to put them on the right track to healing,” she said.
Weiss said she learned about a committee in Schoharie County set up to combat childhood trauma from a former student who asked her why SUNY Cobleskill wasn't part of the Schoharie County Adverse Childhood Experiences team. She said she hadn't heard of the program, but quickly found out about it and had the college join. She said ACEs was started in 2015 by Suni Young, who is the manager of Schoharie County Head Start/Early Head Start, after she saw young kids who were affected by trauma. She said the ACEs team collaborated with school districts in Schoharie County to talk with teachers about the signs of childhood trauma.
“So many professionals don't understand what the mental impacts are on childhood trauma,” Weiss said. “It affects the social and emotional development of children that's critical for growth. I was an elementary school teacher in Delhi. Even though I was a teacher, I wasn't aware of this. It's absolutely important to know what we're teaching, but we also need to know about the warning signs of childhood trauma so we can help those children.”
She said the NYS-AIMH conducted a survey of professionals that reveled they didn't have the training to recognize childhood trauma and support a child's needs. Because of this, Weiss encourages teachers to take the courses, which are also available online. She also said she would like to see preschool teachers, social workers and family court judges take the courses.
“People working with children should have some expertise in children’s mental health,” she said.
Registration is currently open for summer and fall course offerings. To receive more information, submit a short questionnaire form at: bit.ly/3ebjtLZ
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.