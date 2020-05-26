SUNY Cobleskill was awarded a $5.8 million grant from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to develop and deploy technology that will contribute to the state’s efforts to reduce wildfires.
SUNY Cobleskill Visiting Research Assistant Professor David Waage will lead the project to produce a mobile woody biomass conversion unit, which processes approximately a ton an hour and generates biofuels, biopower and biochar, according to a media release.
The unit incorporates Waage’s inclined rotary gasifier technology, which was developed based on research funded by the Department of Defense’s Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program.
“The invention and development of the rotary gasifier right here on our campus encapsulates SUNY Cobleskill’s mission to grow, to sustain, and to renew our world and its citizens,” said SUNY Cobleskill President Marion A. Terenzio. “We are proud of Professor David Waage for imagining the possibilities of a cleaner, more sustainable world, and taking action to develop this advanced technology with enormous potential. We extend our gratitude to SUNY Research Foundation for shepherding the project and are excited to embark on the next phase of collaboration with Caribou Biofuels in support of California's efforts to reduce wildfires.”
SUNY Cobleskill’s gasifier has “tremendous potential” in domestic and community use and is cleaner, more efficient, and more convenient than its predecessors, according to the release. The machine can produce 60 kilowatts of power a day from approximately two tons of feedstock, enough to power about 50 standard American homes.
In 2018, SUNY Cobleskill received a $1.6 million Environmental Security Technology Certification Program grant from the same agency to build and demonstrate a fully automated, portable rotary gasifier waste-to-energy system at a domestic military base, according to the release. The technology was approved for a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
