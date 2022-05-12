SUNY Cobleskill gets new police dog

The University Police Department at SUNY Cobleskill has added a police dog to its ranks.
According to a media release from the college, Reyes, a nine-month-old German shepherd recently completed training and received certification from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services in explosives detection, alongside Officer Carlianne Ferretti. The team is now in the process of completing training to receive additional certifications in patrol, tracking and article detection.
Ferretti formerly served as a campus handler with TJ, a police dog that retired in early 2020.
According to the release, the name, Reyes, "celebrates the tradition within law enforcement of naming K9 officers after fallen heroes." It is a tribute to former University Police Officer Angel Reyes, who passed away in 2017 following a 30-year career in public service, 14 of those years at SUNY Cobleskill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.