SUNY Cobleskill has announced Darcy L. Medica as its new provost and vice president for academic affairs, beginning in July.
As the college's chief academic officer, Medica "will ensure the College’s academic enterprise remains vibrant and relevant through program innovation, curriculum development, and advancement of student achievement while sustaining a culture of inclusion and belonging," a media release from the college said.
“Dr. Medica joins us at an exciting stage in the evolution of our history, in which we continue honoring the applied learning traditions on which the institution was founded while leading innovative practices that will shape our future,” said Marion A. Terenzio, college president. “We will look to her as a source of vision and inspiration for our academic community as we collectively work toward fulfilling our continued goal to be a thriving and effective College.”
“I am excited to join SUNY Cobleskill and contribute to efforts already underway in providing hands-on learning and engaged scholarship,” Medica said in the release. “This College is poised for growth while maintaining its focus on student success, and I look forward to working with President Terenzio and the faculty, staff, and students in fulfilling the vision of SUNY Cobleskill as the premier institution for agriculture and technology that serves as a model for the integration of liberal arts in agricultural and technical education.”
Medica comes to Cobleskill from Pennsylvania State University, Schuylkill Haven, where she served as director of academic affairs since 2016, in addition to her faculty position as associate professor of biology, the release said. As director, she "oversaw all aspects of the academic functions and curriculum at Penn State Schuylkill, including supervision of all faculty and academic staff, support of students, and the implementation of new initiatives, which resulted in increased student retention and graduation rates," according to the release.
Medica also presided over the expansion of undergraduate research opportunities, the growth of the campus honors program and the expansion and modernization of STEM and healthcare laboratories, classrooms and student social spaces on campus, including a $6.5 million renovation of the campus dining facility and student center, the release said.
She holds a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree, and a doctorate in animal sciences from Rutgers University.
