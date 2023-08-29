SUNY Cobleskill agricultural engineering Professor Doug Hammond has been appointed a director of the college’s newly established Northeast Regional Technical Training Center, "helping to address the growing need for trained equipment technicians necessary to keep New York State’s agricultural, construction, and transportation fleet moving," according to a media release from the college.
The center is a partnership between the college and the state Department of Transportation. DOT has allocated up to $1 million over the next four years to train and retrain technicians at SUNY Cobleskill in courses taught by the college’s professors, the release said. Hammond will oversee the operations of the center, curriculum development, assessment of current and future industry training needs for the DOT and other industry partners.
SUNY Cobleskill has provided 1,182 hours of training and interaction for 2,648 DOT employees, high school students and BOCES instructors, the release said. The college is now working to expand its offerings, with future courses to include advanced electrical and hydraulics, air conditioning, air brakes, diesel engines, OSHA safety training and electric vehicle training.
"Through the collaborative efforts of Mr. Hammond and the College’s Agricultural Engineering faculty, this program is poised to expand training opportunities and significantly impact regional workforce readiness in a critical industry, especially as New York embraces the transition to electric vehicles,” said Darcy Medica, SUNY Cobleskill’s provost and associate vice president for academic affairs. “Doug is the visionary behind this program, and I am thrilled that he will be at the forefront of bringing it to fruition and building upon the groundwork he’s put in place.”
“I look forward to working with the many partners we’ve teamed with during the Workforce Development Outreach Project. The project got the wheels turning and has had many positive spin-off outcomes,” Hammond said. “This new training center will help bring more technicians into our industry and to continue to train those already working to be prepared to service our rapidly changing heavy equipment products.”
