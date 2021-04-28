SUNY Cobleskill paramedic program runs vaccination clinic

SUNY Cobleskill hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus Wednesday, April 28, open to students, faculty and campus community members. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered by faculty and students in the college’s paramedic program and were accessible to campus residents, according to a SUNY media release. The clinic was made possible through the assistance of SUNY and the Schoharie County Department of Health.
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras visited the campus Wednesday morning to tour the vaccination site.
“This vaccine clinic fits who we are as a college: we are a place-based learning institution, and we believe that education is in the service of our community. Students and faculty in our paramedic program are giving the vaccine to their peers today, and with it, protection from the dangers of this pandemic," SUNY Cobleskill President Marion Terenzio said in the release. "That exemplifies the value of being stewards of our place.
"Today, we’re taking a big step toward a new reality in which we are once again a robust, bustling campus with a full complement of students and faculty in our classrooms. We thank SUNY for their leadership and stewardship keeping our campuses safe during a highly evolving and complex public health crisis. The Chancellor and his team have put our campuses on track for more successful semesters ahead."
“It is critical to be able to offer these kinds of services right on campus so that we can make sure that they are available to everybody. It is the key to begin getting back to all the vibrant activity of life before the pandemic,” Schoharie County Director of Public Health Amy Gildemeister said in the release. “The Department of Health and SUNY Cobleskill have been working together since COVID-19 first arrived. The college continues to show that they will take the necessary steps to protect students' health and protect the in-person educational experience.”
About 70 appointments were made in advance of the clinic, with walk-ins also welcomed. Undistributed vaccines will be given to the Schoharie County Department of Health for public use.
