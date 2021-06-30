SUNY Cobleskill students, staff and local residents are invited to attend the University Police Department’s inaugural Citizens Police Academy this summer.
“We wanted to become more responsive and interactive with the community we serve, especially after the past year, with the COVID pandemic limiting so many things for everyone,” Cobleskill UPD Chief Rich Bialkowski said. “We thought it would be beneficial to invite everyone to come together in order to provide them with a better understanding of police work, build and maintain positive relationships with those we serve and create an atmosphere of communication and mutual respect between all parties.”
The 10-week program will feature weekly discussions and activities on such topics as procedural justice, implicit bias, fair and impartial policing, community policing and use of force.
No firearms will be used during the academy, Bialkowski said. “We do hope to offer participants a chance to experience a use-of-force simulator so that they can safely see and experience first hand the nature of these types of incidents.”
“Participants do not and will not have any authority as police officers or any other type of law enforcement officer,” Bialkowski said. “The name ‘Citizen Police Academy’ is merely indicative of the nature of the program, which is that citizens attend the program to learn about the police. I feel it’s necessary as another tool to help foster better community relationships and increase community policing in our jurisdiction.”
“I would hope that their only ‘duty’ is that they attend with an open mind, come ready to learn and participate, leave with a better understanding of police-community relationships and gain mutual respect and trust for each other,” he continued. “I think it will help foster trust, communication, and respect between all parties involved through education, conversation, and the experience of the positive interactions between community members and police officers during the program.”
The program is not associated with a formal police officer training academy in any way, Bialkowski said.
“We hope to host a program with inclusive representation of all members of our community,” he said, noting that there are no age or physical requirements to participate.
The program is free to attend and will be funded by the department’s existing budget.
“The New York State University Police is a statewide law enforcement agency covering all SUNY campuses across the state that has been ‘ahead of the curve’ for years in terms of its dedication to community policing initiatives and its focus on keeping people safe while being a part of the educational process,” Bialkowski said. “We are proud of our members and what they do every day to protect New York’s future.”
Dates for the program have not yet been scheduled.
Visit cobleskill.edu/campus-life/university-police or follow “New York State University Police at SUNY Cobleskill” on Facebook for information and updates.
