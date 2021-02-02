The SUNY Cobleskill University Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a forcible touching incident at an off-campus residence Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The suspect is described as a 25-year-old white male, 6-feet-1-inches tall with a thin build, according to police. He was last seen wearing a green hat and a light blue shirt in a tan four-door sedan.
A female student reported that she was approached by a stranger on Union Street in the village who engaged her in conversation before forcibly touching her and attempting to kiss her, according to police. He drove off in the car around 2:15 p.m.
“Please allow this warning to serve as a reminder to be mindful of your surroundings and to take every necessary precaution to ensure your personal safety,” police said in a Tuesday night statement.
Tips and information can be reported to the Village of Cobleskill Police Department at 518-234-2923 or the University Police Department at 518-255-5555.
