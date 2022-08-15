SUNY Cobleskill’s Athletics Department has announced the temporary closure of its campus pool due to the need for critical repairs. The pool will be offline for all recreational and competition events for at least the full 2022-2023 academic year, according to a media release from the college.
The main water line to the pool fractured earlier this summer and an emergency repair was completed. The event revealed "other mechanical and structural issues within and around the pool," the release said. Because of those issues, the pool must be drained, and a full assessment of the facility conducted.
“The safety of our student-athletes and community members who use the pool always comes first, and we will work as fast as we can to address the issues with our facility and reopen to pool for use as soon as we can,” Athletic Director Marie Curran-Headley said in the release. “It was our hope that we could find alternative means to have our men’s and women’s swim teams continue practicing and competing this year, but, unfortunately, we’ve exhausted all options in this regard and will have to temporarily suspend team activities until our pool is back online.”
After the facility’s assessment, a timeline for repairs will be established along with an anticipated time of completion, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.