SUNY Cobleskill President Marion Terenzio has been selected as a member of the New York State Department of Education’s Graduation Measures Blue Ribbon Commission. According to a media release from the college, the 64-member Commission will “undertake a thoughtful and inclusive process to explore what a state diploma should signify to ensure educational excellence and equity for every student in New York state.”
Commission members represent a diverse cross-section of stakeholders, the release said, including educators, administrators, researchers, school counselors, business professionals, parents and students. Representing higher education, Terenzio is the only college president named to the commission.
Recommendations will be developed “through a lens of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and reflect the diversity of our state with varying experiences, perspectives, and expertise of the Commission’s members,” the release said. The final report is expected to be presented to the Board of Regents for consideration in the late spring or summer of 2024.
“The call for education to better align with the realities of societal evolution and industry innovations has increased, particularly in creating socially just education agendas,” Terenzio said.
“I am honored to be a part of this important work to evaluate our stated learner outcomes and recalibrate where needed to ensure that New York’s nation-leading education system remains competitive nationally and globally.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.