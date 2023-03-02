Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced the New York State Office of Strategic Workforce Development has awarded more than $7 million in grants to fourteen projects across the state through the second round of the Workforce Development Capital and Pay for Performance Grant Programs.
Some of that money will go to SUNY Cobleskill.
According to a media release from Hochul's office, the grants will support the training of more than 3,700 workers through collaboration between training providers and more than 100 employer partners in fields such as advanced manufacturing, renewable energy and construction. The office, which operates under Empire State Development, "is charged with supporting workforce development programs and practices to ensure New Yorkers are prepared to meet the needs and priorities of today's employers," the release said.
"The most important investment we can make is in the people of New York," Hochul said in the release. "Our new Office of Strategic Workforce Development will support the needs of New York's businesses while providing resources to training programs that are removing long-standing barriers to the training and skills necessary to thrive in the workforce of the future."
SUNY Cobleskill will get $86,400 for its Dairy Processing Bootcamp, which "will provide food processing workforce pre-employment safety and sanitation training in topics identified as critically important by dairy industry partners in order to prepare participants for immediate employment," the release said. "Targeted recruitment via local workforce development boards and refugee centers will ensure that marginalized populations are provided a pathway into this growing local industry."
According to the release, the grants awarded Thursday "will support employer-driven, high-skilled workforce training programs and reward innovative approaches and best practices that reduce the barriers to participation for high-need communities."
Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Our Office of Strategic Workforce Development is making smart and strategic investments in programs that will provide New York State's workforce with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-changing business climate. By focusing on in demand skills and trades that are needed today as well as tomorrow, we are providing essential building blocks that are needed now and for future generations. "
The office is accepting applications for both the Capital and Pay for Performance Grant Programs and will continue to make awards on a rolling basis. Applicants can apply through the Consolidated Funding Application, and program guidelines and deadlines can be found on the ESD website at https://esd.ny.gov/workforce.
