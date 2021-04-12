SUNY Cobleskill will host a series of hybrid graduation events between Saturday, May 8 and Saturday, May 15 for its 2020 and 2021 graduating classes.
According to a media release, virtual ceremonies will bookend the week, while two in-person “grad walks” will take place mid-week, allowing 2021 graduates to be honored by their faculty and cross the stage to receive their diplomas. All events will be closed to spectators and will be streamed on the college’s website.
The hybrid commencement "reflects SUNY Cobleskill’s commitment to in-person, applied, and experiential learning," the release said. The college offered more than 40 percent of its classes in-person this semester, conducting more than 23,000 COVID-19 tests and maintaining an on-campus positivity percentage below county and regional figures. Plans for the in-person commencement events were reviewed and approved by the Schoharie County Department of Health.
“It has been incredible to see, up close, the resiliency of these graduating classes. They had to navigate unchartered territories in their learning experiences which included periodic disruptions to their academic schedules. They endure, and never lost the enthusiasm and determined spirit it takes to earn their degree,” Marion Terenzio, president of SUNY Cobleskill, said in the release. “As we approach these events, we continue to use the science of pool testing, social distancing, and mask-wearing to guide us, with an added focus of providing information about vaccinations and their importance in our efforts to keep our community safe.”
The Class of 2021 grad walks will be separated by school to limit attendance density of graduating students. Participants in regalia will walk a marked stretch of campus and be congratulated by faculty along the way before arriving in the Bouck Hall Theater to receive their diplomas and “bump fists” with Terenzio. The events will be live-streamed for family and friends who will not be in attendance.
The college will also conduct a virtual, interactive commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. May 15. Students unable to attend the in-person grad walks will be recognized during the event. Internationally renowned chef and restauranteur Yono Purnomo will receive an honorary degree from the college and delivery a keynote address to graduates, according to the release.
The Class of 2020 will be honored during a virtual tribute ceremony, scheduled for 10 a.m. May 8. Last year’s graduates will be welcomed to share a "virtual stage" with their classmates as they are commemorated by college administration and Alumni Association President Pierce Randall.
