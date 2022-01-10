Another area college campus will become a COVID-19 testing spot.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that SUNY Cobleskill is among 10 SUNY campus-based COVID-19 test sites that will open beginning Tuesday, Jan. 11.
“We are not defenseless as we fight the winter surge: vaccines, boosters and testing can help us slow the spread and protect our loved ones,” Hochul said in a media release. “These new SUNY sites build on our ongoing efforts to make testing more available as part of our Winter Surge Plan, and will be part of more than 2,000 locations statewide where New Yorkers can easily get tested for COVID-19. We are utilizing every possible State resource to keep New Yorkers safe and protect our fragile health care system.”
The Cobleskill testing site is in the Bouck Hall Ballroom at 106 Suffolk Circle in Cobleskill. Testing at the site will begin Jan. 13, according to the release.
Hours of operation will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at https://tinyurl.com/ycktcajz.
The other new sites are at SUNY campuses in Geneseo, New Paltz, Potsdam, Brockport, Canton, Farmingdale, Fredonia, Morrisville and at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica.
Each site will maintain capacity for approximately 225 appointments per day and up to 50 walk-ins, the release said.
