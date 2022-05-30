SUNY Cobleskill to showcase new dairy center

SUNY Cobleskill is planning a celebration of the opening of its $1.4 million Dairy Processing Center.
According to a media release from the college, the center "is now fully operational, providing experiential dairy processing education opportunities to students and essential business development services to the region’s dairy producers and processors."
The event, scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, will include tours and refreshments, including in-house dairy products. The center is at 120 Saratoga Avenue in Cobleskill.
The USDA-certified center houses fluid milk, cheese, yogurt and ice cream infrastructure, with capabilities for high temperature short exposure pasteurization, batch processing, homogenization, separation and packaging, the release said.
According to the college website, the Dairy Processing Center "is a state-of-the-art facility designed to assist regional dairy producers in developing and piloting novel and traditional value-added products."
According to another media release from the college, the project received a $490,883 Local Food Promotion Program grant from trhe U.S. Department of Agriculture that year to expand the capacity of the center. The college received one of the 42 grants nationally in the 2019 cycle, only five of which were awarded to higher education institutions, including Cornell, Penn State, Chatham University and Auburn University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.