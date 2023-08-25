SUNY Delhi welcomed new students for the 2023-24 academic year on Thursday, Aug. 24. This year’s incoming class is composed of more than 1,300 new students, which is the largest cohort of newly enrolled students in 11 years, except for the peak year of 2017, according to a media release from the college.
“SUNY Delhi’s enrollment growth reflects the strength of our position in the current higher education landscape,” said Dr. Mary Bonderoff, acting president of the college. “At a time when college enrollments are declining around the nation, our reputation for hands-on, career-focused learning resonates with those looking for relevant skills and education that are in demand in today’s workforce.”
In the last year, SUNY Delhi made “strategic improvements” in marketing and admissions operations, the release said. The college also increased capacity for popular programs in applied technologies.
According to the release, Delhi’s new students were selected from a pool of nearly 7,000 applicants, a “vast” increase from the previous year. About 1,060 are residential and commuting students, while 240 will study online. Geographically, the incoming class represents 58 New York counties and about 20 U.S. states. The most popular majors this year are applied technologies, veterinary science technology, biology, business, and criminal justice, the release said. New academic offerings this year include a five-year bachelor’s degree in architecture and online programs in veterinary science technology and criminal justice (MS).
Returning students are scheduled to move in this weekend, bringing the total number of students at SUNY Delhi to almost 2,900. Classes for all students are scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 28.
