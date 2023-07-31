Students of a soon-to-close university will be able to transfer to SUNY Delhi.
According to a media release, SUNY Delhi has signed a “teach-out” agreement with Medaille University, a private university in Buffalo that will close on Aug. 31. The contract offers Medaille students “a seamless transfer process to SUNY Delhi to finish their studies,” the release said. A second agreement between SUNY Delhi and Medaille enables students currently enrolled in Medaille’s online AAS in veterinary technology program the opportunity to complete the correlating degree at Delhi as it expands to be delivered in an online format this fall.
SUNY Delhi will accept all credits and grades earned by students at Medaille and offer an equal or lower cost of attendance than what they paid to attend Medaille, the release said. Transfer students will also be eligible for a full range of scholarships, waivers or administrative deductions that are available for enrolled students at SUNY Delhi.
“SUNY Delhi is pleased to offer acceptance to Medaille students into our academic programs both on campus and online,” said Mary Bonderoff, acting president at SUNY Delhi. “Our admission advisors are working individually with each student to help them navigate the transfer process as smoothly as possible. We look forward to welcoming Medaille students into our supportive, close-knit campus community and are confident they will be successful in pursuing their educational goals at Delhi.”
SUNY Delhi’s newly approved online AAS degree program in veterinary technology will be open to Medaille students this fall. Students from other accredited programs can also apply for transfer review and could begin this fall, if approved, the release said. The program will begin to admit other students, including those without transfer credits, in spring 2024. Designed for both high school graduates and those working in vet clinics as veterinary assistants who want to advance their careers by pursuing a degree, the program can be completed either full-time or part-time.
“As our esteemed and nationally recognized AAS program in Veterinary Technology expands to an online format, we are excited to enroll our first cohort of students from Medaille University,” said Bret Meckel, dean of the School of Veterinary and Applied Sciences at SUNY Delhi. “With this expansion, SUNY Delhi becomes the first and only SUNY institution offering an online education in veterinary science technology. Online students in this program will receive the same top-quality instruction from dedicated faculty and extensive support services as those studying on campus.”
