SUNY Delhi gets temporary boss

The State University of New York has named Dr. Mary Bonderoff as the officer-in-charge at SUNY Delhi, according to a media release from the college. Bonderoff has been serving as a special advisor to the chancellor for the past six months at SUNY Delhi while also serving as vice president for student affairs and chief diversity officer at SUNY Morrisville. Her appointment is effective on May 16 as the college conducts a nationwide search for the next president, the release said.
The position of president became vacant with the the resignation of Michael Laliberte, who left to become president of the University of Maine at Augusta. Laliberte had been the subject of "no confidence" votes by the faculty and student senates at Delhi.
In the release, SUNY Delhi Acting College Council Chair Jack Schoonmaker said, "Dr. Bonderoff will help us improve the effectiveness of shared governance for the betterment of the SUNY Delhi campus community and will facilitate the enhancement of human resources policies in the areas of diversity and inclusion, and assist with integrating those tenets into the hiring process. Her student-centric focus has earned the trust of students, faculty, staff and administrators to build bridges for change, and we are grateful for her service in this matter."
"I am thrilled to continue my work at SUNY Delhi as its temporary leader until a new president is selected for this esteemed campus," Bonderoff said in the release. "I will continue to approach campus issues with balance, sourcing opinions and assistance from all perspectives, fostering teamwork to achieve the common goal of a more inclusive campus experience for all, while also supporting and inspiring our students every step of the way."
According to the release, Bonderoff began her career at SUNY in 1989 at the Oneonta campus. She went to SUNY Morrisville to serve as chief diversity officer and Title IX coordinator, and has been vice president for student affairs and chief diversity officer for the past two years. She is a member of the SUNY Disability Task Force, which was established in 2021.
Bonderoff earned a doctorate from Northeastern University; two M.S. degrees and a B.S. in education, all from SUNY Oneonta. One of her first jobs while she was a graduate student was at SUNY Delhi as a resident hall director, the release said.
