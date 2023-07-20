SUNY Delhi has been awarded a $400,000 grant by the Heckscher Foundation for Children, aimed at creating jobs for underserved young adults in New York state, according to a media release from the college.
Through the Heckscher Foundation Challenge, SUNY Delhi’s mechatronics program is working with JBT Corporation to invest in workforce development to help meet the demand for skilled workers in the manufacturing industry, the release said.
The Heckscher Foundation’s grant model for work readiness and job placement programs requires a full-time job commitment from the employer partner. JBT Corporation has committed to hiring 25 graduates from SUNY Delhi’s mechatronics program while also helping to develop curriculum updates to the program. The majority of the grant will be used to procure state-of-the-art lab equipment for robotics, pneumatics and hydraulics technologies to support applied learning. “The initiative will provide graduates with a clear path to a meaningful career and offer a critical solution to workforce shortages,” the release said.
“With an ongoing labor shortage, our new initiative comes at a critical time and serves as a model for shifting the paradigm of workforce development programming,” said Peter Sloane, CEO of the Heckscher Foundation. “Our grantees and employer partners are giving these young people a chance at a lifelong career, and we hope the initiative inspires others to adopt our approach of creating alternative paths to full-time employment.”
“Through this generous grant, SUNY Delhi is thrilled to be able to partner with JBT Corporation to strengthen workforce development for our unique mechatronics program and help fill the technical skills gap in the manufacturing industry,” said Mary Bonderoff, acting president at SUNY Delhi. “Investing in curriculum advancements and state-of-the-art equipment for robotics, pneumatics, and hydraulics technologies will allow mechatronics students at SUNY Delhi to become leaders in their field and, in turn, benefit their communities in New York State and beyond. Our partnership with JBT Corporation aligns with SUNY Delhi’s commitment to providing applied learning opportunities while also strengthening our role as a frontrunner in producing a highly qualified workforce for the technical sector.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.