The Resnick Library at SUNY Delhi is partnering with several public libraries in New York State to launch "Leaving Our Fingerprints," a project to document the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a media release, the library is seeking members of the Delhi community (students, faculty, staff, alumni and the greater community) to share their stories and create a "people's history" of COVID-19. Library staff particularly want college students to participate and record their experiences and how the pandemic has affected them.
"This project allows the community an opportunity to share their stories as witnesses of history on how the pandemic has impacted their daily lives," library Director Carrie Fishner said. "We are creating a historic record for generations to come of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on people of all ages and locations."
Those interested in participating in the project should visit guides.delhi.edu/fingerprints and respond to a survey of questions and upload any pictures or artwork they would like to share. All information collected will be anonymous. Responses will be compiled onto a website available to the public and shared with area historians.
For more information about the project, visit the website or email Fishner at fishnecj@delhi.edu
