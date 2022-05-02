SUNY Delhi president leaves after no-confidence vote

SUNY Delhi has announced its president, Michael R. Laliberte, has resigned to take a position in Maine.
Laliberte was the college's 10th president and began his tenure in 2016. He will leave sometime in June to move to Augusta, Maine, where he will begin his tenure as president of the University of Maine at Augusta this fall, a media release said. The news was shared with the campus community in early April the release said.
The president received a vote of no confidence from the SUNY Delhi College Senate at its Oct. 18, meeting and the student senate did the same during a meeting in November, according to the minutes of the SUNY Delhi College Senate. The minutes site several factors for the senate's vote including concerns of leadership, previous consultation, financial concerns, shared governance concerns, an alleged culture of disrespect and workplace violence.
According to the release, during his tenure, Laliberte developed and instituted a new strategic plan for SUNY Delhi and revised its mission and vision statements in collaboration with the campus community; he established the Office of Marketing and Communications and the MOSAIC Multicultural Center; helped develop several new academic degree programs to address workforce needs; guided the college through the COVID-19 pandemic and guided the athletic program's transition to full membership standing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).
During his tenure, the college spent more than $42 million in capital improvements, including the installation of a new artificial turf field, renovation of the Veterinary Science Center and South Hall as an architecture teaching laboratory, and the construction of the Bluestone Pub and Restaurant at the College Golf Course at Delhi, which serves as an applied learning site for culinary and hospitality students, the release said.
The State University of New York will appoint an interim president while SUNY Delhi conducts a nationwide search for its next president, a media release said.
