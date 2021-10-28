The College Golf Course at Delhi announced it has been certified as an Audubon International Cooperative Sanctuary for a 20th straight year.
To reach certification in the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses, a course must maintain a high degree of environmental quality in several areas including: environmental planning, wildlife and habitat management, outreach and education, chemical use reduction and safety, water conservation and water quality management, a media release said. After designation, courses must go through a recertification process every three years.
Through participation in the ACSP for Golf, the golf course has been involved in numerous environmental projects, including conserving energy and reducing water use, utilizing integrated pest management techniques, naturalizing areas, and managing resources in an environmentally responsible manager, the release said.
The golf course in Delhi is one of only 829 courses in the world that have earned the distinction of ASCP, the release said. According to the golf course's website, only the University of Maryland at College Park and the University of Notre Dame college golf courses in the U.S. are also ASCP certified. The Audubon International website lists some success stories at other ASCP certified golf courses including the Cozumel Country Club in Cozumel, Mexico and the Locust Hill Country Club in Pittsford.
“We are honored to be included with an elite number of golf courses in the nation to receive this distinguished recognition,” Dave Arehart, general manager at the College Golf Course at Delhi, said in the release. “Our staff goes above and beyond to maintain the grounds in responsible ways. Because the course serves as an educational laboratory for our Golf and Sports Turf Management and Business and Professional Golf Management programs, our commitment to the Audubon Sanctuary program helps future industry leaders understand and gain a commitment to environmentally sustainable golf course operations.”
One of those students is Sean Gordon, who is a junior at SUNY Delhi and a member of the college golf team. He said he has learned a lot in his course of study about environmental issues as it relates to golf course management.
For more information about Audubon International visit auduboninternational.org. The College Golf Course at Delhi is still open for the 2021 season. For more information, visit golfcourse.delhi.edu.
