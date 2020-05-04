SUNY Delhi students return to collect items from dorms

DELHI — The first wave of SUNY Delhi students arrived on campus Monday to collect their belongings from their dorm rooms.
The students were pre-assigned time slots throughout the week to ensure compliance with social distancing protocols, according to Dawn Sohns, the college’s vice president for marketing and communications. Face coverings are also required for entry into any campus building.
“The health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community is our top priority,” Sohns said.
On March 25, SUNY Delhi suspended all on-campus lab-based instruction scheduled to begin April 20, according to a letter from SUNY Delhi President Michael Laliberte. Students were instructed not to return to campus after spring break ended on March 29.
Some had voluntarily chosen to return home prior to the announcement, and many left with the expectation of returning to campus before the end of the semester and saw no need to clean out their dorm rooms.
Joel Roberts, a 19-year-old student from Brooklyn, drove seven hours round-trip with his mother to collect his bedding, clothes, minifridge and other belongings.
Barbara Jacobs said she drove two hours from her home in Greenwood Lake to help her son, Cameron, pack up his belongings.
“I feel bad for the kids,” she said.
As a first-year culinary student, the majority of Cameron’s classes were lab-based.
“He was sad to be missing them,” Jacobs said. “How are you going to make that up?”
Out of concern for her 87-year-old mother, who lives at home with the family, Jacobs said she brought Cameron home March 13.
“You never know what you can bring home,” she said.
“I think the kids are more resilient than us parents,” Jacobs continued. “He’s showing me you have to make the best of what you’ve got .You have your health, it’s spring — you have to think positive.”
Jacobs said her son looks forward to returning in the fall.
“He had a great year here,” she said. “He really enjoyed it.”
