SUNY Delhi students began classes on Monday.
According to a media release, the college welcomed new students for the 2022-23 academic year on Thursday, August 25. This year’s incoming cohort includes more than 1,100 students, the release said. About 900 are residential and commuting students, while 215 will study online.
The students were selected from a pool of nearly 4,600 applicants, an increase from the previous year.
Geographically, the incoming class represents 55 New York counties and about 20 U.S. states. The five most popular majors at SUNY Delhi this year are veterinary science technology, nursing, construction, architecture and mechatronics, the release said.
New academic offerings this year include associate programs in baking and pastry arts and biology, and bachelor’s programs in applied communication, baking and pastry arts management and sustainability.
According to the release, SUNY Delhi’s Officer-in-Chief Mary Bonderoff said at a campus convocation, “You’ve made an excellent choice in coming to Delhi. Our student-centered approach means that everything we do revolves around helping you succeed in and out of the classroom. No matter what you are studying, you are getting a state-of-the-art curriculum that teaches you the latest skills and knowledge that employers are looking for out in the workforce. Take advantage of the opportunities around you and leave your mark on Delhi. Your impact matters.”
Welcome weekend events for new students included academic sessions and social events. Returning students moved in on Sunday, Aug. 28, bringing the total number of students at SUNY Delhi to 2,656, the release said.
