One of its SUNY Delhi's teams placed second at the national 2022 Collegiate Turf Bowl during the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America conference and trade show in San Diego, California, on Feb. 10, the college announced.
According to Associate Professor Benjamin Czyzewski, the Golf Channel hosted the awards ceremony and announced the teams that placed fourth through 10th before taking a break to announce the top three teams. He said the team thought there was no way they were going to place in the top three.
"They announced third place was Ohio State, then they announced SUNY Delhi," he said. "They were absolutely shocked. Mike (Battaglia) doesn't remember going up on stage."
He said first place went to Purdue University and other teams in the top 10 represented Michigan State University, Oklahoma State University, Pennsylvania State University and the University of Maryland. Some colleges had two teams place in the top 10, he said.
Battaglia, a senior, joined sophomores Drew Romanski, Charles Bourgeois and Brad Woessner, who is an Oneonta High School graduate, on the second-place team. Czyzewski said Battaglia and Romanski are in the four-year golf and sports turf management program, while Bourgeois and Woessner are in the two-year program. He said teams have been competing at the national tournament for "at least the past 15 years," and teams had two other top 10 finishes within the past five years. Battaglia was a member of the team in 2020 that placed eighth, he said.
In addition to the four-man team that placed second, two other teams from SUNY Delhi competed in the competition. A total of 44 teams competed at the competition. Members of the other teams were Konnor Erdige, Ty Leahy, Sean Carron, who is a resident of Delhi, Ryan Cole, Brenden Thompson, Justin Ace and Cooper Hicks, a media release said. Czyzewski and instructors Ryan Abbate and Julia Ward accompanied the students on the trip.
In the competition, teams of up to four students were judged on their ability to identify turfgrass, weed, insect and disease specimens, on their answers to questions relating to the turfgrass industry, and on their presentations of a case study in soil chemistry, the release said. Czyzewski said the curriculum at SUNY Delhi focuses on turfgrass found in the Northeast, so students had to study about weeds, insects and diseases found in other parts of the country outside of class.
"The students were given a study guide listing all of the potential weeds, diseases and grasses they would be quizzed on and they prepared a quiz list and created a PowerPoint study guide of their own," he said. "They spent a lot of time outside of class preparing for this competition. I'm really proud of them. It is a testament to their hard work and their commitment to their careers."
SUNY Delhi's Golf and Sports Turf Management program is the only bachelor's degree in the Northeast that combines turf management with business classes, preparing graduates for leadership positions at golf courses, athletic venues, landscaping companies, and more, the release said. Delhi alumni manage golf courses and sports facilities across the United States. For the past 10 years, Delhi's graduates have experienced 100% job placement in the industry, Czyzewski said.
Czyzewski said starting salaries for some of the graduates can be between $50,000 and $70,000 per year. He said all students must complete an internship at a facility, and said one student will be interning in Pittsburgh at the Oakmont Country Club, PNC Park and Heinz Field over the summer.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
