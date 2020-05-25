SUNY Delhi has signed an admissions agreement with the College of Southern Maryland, ensuring that nursing students who graduate with an associate degree from the College of Southern Maryland will be directly accepted into SUNY Delhi's online RN-to-BSN bachelor's program. The agreement takes effect with the fall semester, according to a media release.
"SUNY Delhi is excited about our new academic partnership with the College of Southern Maryland," Susan Deane, SUNY Delhi interim provost and dean of the School of Nursing, said in the release. "Together we support nurses in advancing their degrees as well as their lives."
Jacquelyn Rogers, coordinator of transfer and articulation at CSM, said, "With SUNY Delhi being a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education, we are confident that we are not only giving our students a nursing transfer option, but a high-quality, nationally recognized partnership that will set our students up to succeed in this important field."
SUNY Delhi's online RN-to-BSN program was recently ranked #2 in New York state by RegisteredNursing.org. The college was named a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League of Nursing.
For full details on the admissions agreement, contact the SUNY Delhi Office of Admissions at enroll@delhi.edu or 607-746-4550.
