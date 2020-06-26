SUNY Delhi will celebrate its 103rd annual commencement with its first ever virtual ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, on the college website at www.delhi.edu. More 950 students will graduate with associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees and certificates, according to a media release.
The virtual commencement will include remarks from SUNY Delhi President Michael R. Laliberte as well as academic deans, college leaders, and student speakers.
“Though we would have preferred to celebrate the occasion face-to-face on our beautiful campus, we have worked hard to make our virtual ceremony special and worthy of our graduates’ achievements,” Laliberte said in the release. “No matter the circumstances, we are connected, united, and part of the same tight-knit Delhi family — possibly more than ever. My heartfelt congratulations go to all our graduates. I am confident that the education they have received at Delhi has prepared them for success in their chosen careers.”
The virtual commencement ceremony will premiere on Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m. at https://tinyurl.com/y9smew4j and will be viewable at any time afterward, the release said.
