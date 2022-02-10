SUNY Delhi, village brainstorm ideas for sustainability

The village of Delhi is working with SUNY Delhi students to come up with some sustainability plans for the village.
Delhi Mayor Sridhar Samudrala met with SUNY students Morgan Condon and Delaney Brown, SUNY Delhi professors Lisa Tessier and Jack Tessier and Kathy Mario, who is in charge of Delhi’s Homegrown National Park Initiative, Thursday, Feb. 10, to come up with projects that will benefit the community and the environment.
Samudrala told Condon and Brown to come up with their plans and present them at an upcoming village board meeting. He originally told them to come back in less than two weeks and present at the Feb. 28 meeting. However, it was decided the students should come back in April, to give them enough time to compile their research and create their presentation.
Condon, who is a resident of Walton, and Brown, who lives in Downsville, join Jenna Martin from Long Island and Zoë Meyer, of Bainbridge, in Lisa Tessier’s Sustainability 300 class. Condon, Brown and Meyer are sustainability majors and Martin is a construction management major, Tessier said.
According to the class syllabus, the final project is to research and create a brochure and to give a walking tour that ties the Delhi Homegrown National Parks Initiative, highlights existing sustainable assets, identifies opportunities and challenges and suggests new sustainable strategies for the village of Delhi. The walking tour, which will be open to the public, will be held April 30, Tessier said.
The class created a survey it would like local residents to complete. The survey asks residents their affiliation with Delhi, what they like about the village, what sustainable initiatives they want to see implemented in the village and what renewable energy they are most interested in. The survey can be found at https://tinyurl.com/4m9bxrs4.
Tessier said the students will compile the results of the survey and come up with a plan to implement some of the suggestions. Condon said some of the ideas discussed in class include adding recycling bins to parks, placing solar panels on every business, expanding the River Walk, planting more native plants and getting rid of invasive species, creating a garden trail system and getting shade trees planted at the parking lot at Price Chopper Plaza.
Samudrala said he would help the students accomplish whatever they plan.
"You come up with the ideas, write down your proposals with dollar figures and how long it will take to implement and I will help with grants," he said.
One idea is to expand native plantings in the village, especially at the River Walk park, Samudrala said. Delhi is part of the Homegrown National Park Initiative, which encourages residents to plant native grasses, flowers, sedges and trees, Mario said.
Last year, 250 town of Delhi residents signed up to plant native plants in their yards and received two plants to start, Mario said. The program will be expanded this year with plantings at the West Kortright Centre, South Kortright Central School, in Walton, at Sheldon Park in Delhi and at Birdsong Farm in Delhi, Mario said.
She said she would love to see residents remove barberry, burning bush and bush honeysuckle plants from their yards and plant native bushes instead. She said she convinced the groundskeepers at SUNY Delhi to leave the native milkweed and other native species growing rather than mow them off, and said it was nice to see an abundance of "moths, bugs, butterflies, bats and bees," in the area.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
