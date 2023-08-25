Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, Aug. 25 that the labor union United University Professions has ratified a four-year labor agreement with the state after 96.4% of union members who cast ballots voted in favor of the new contract.
UUP, the nation’s largest higher education union, represents more than 37,000 State University of New York system faculty and professional employees — including 619 bargaining unit members at SUNY Oneonta, 287 members at SUNY Delhi and 280 members at SUNY Cobleskill.
Job titles or categories of the local SUNY employees were not immediately available.
“This contract fairly compensates the hard-working members of the United University Professions who provide critical expertise to benefit New York’s college students each day,” Hochul said in a statement. “I’m grateful to [UUP] President [Frederick E.] Kowal for his partnership to help get this agreement finalized and to ensure that our talented employees’ pay and benefits reflect their important contributions to our state.”
According to a post on the UUP website announcing the ratification, the contract ratification vote count was 14,900 to 556, with nearly half of all eligible voter members participating.
MK Election Services, which conducted the ratification vote, tallied the votes Thursday — the first time UUP members voted electronically to ratify a contract. Members cast votes between Aug. 10 and Thursday.
The contract is retroactive to July 2, 2022, and runs through July 1, 2026, according to the union. UUP and state negotiators reached a tentative agreement June 6.
Highlights of the contract include raises in minimum salaries for UUP’s lowest-paid academics and professionals. Bargaining unit members will receive a $3,000 lump-sum bonus — not on base, paid in 2024 and 2025, and pro-rated for part-time employees — and access to the state’s new paid parental leave program
Paid parental leave provides 12 weeks of leave at full pay for birth, adoption or foster placement.
Kowal, who is on leave from his political science and Native American studies professorship at SUNY Cobleskill to serve as union president, said Friday that with the new parental leave benefit combined with the 12 weeks of family leave — during which an employee is allowed leave at two-third normal salary to care for a family member — it is possible to have 24 weeks of paid leave to care for and bond with a new child.
He said that Hochul “wanted public sector workers to set an example for private sector workers.”
Contract negotiations took about a year and a half, Kowal said, but moved fast once new SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. was in place.
Kowal added that the union had a positive experience working with state officials on the contract.
“Governor Hochel respects the work university employees do and places a high priority on SUNY,” he said.
King said in a statement that SUNY students and the surrounding communities “greatly benefit from the expertise and dedication of our faculty and professionals at SUNY’s campuses and hospitals.”
“These individuals are committed to the success of our students and furthering their fields of study,” he said, “while others are researchers and specialists devoted to addressing societal challenges or caring for patients — all with the common goal to make a difference in service to New York state. My thanks to President Kowal for his leadership, and my congratulations to our faculty and staff.”
UUP also represent members at SUNY’s public teaching hospitals in Brooklyn, Stony Brook and Syracuse and is affiliated with NYSUT and the American Federation of Teachers.
