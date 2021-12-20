SUNY names interim chancellor in wake of Malatras scandals

ALBANY — As the State University of New York regroups after scandals involving Chancellor James Malatras, the trustees on Monday elevated SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley as interim chancellor of the 64-campus system.
Stanley, 72, will get a salary of $500,000 annually. An international search has been launched for a chancellor.
Malatras, a former high-ranking aide to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is slated to remain in his $450,000-per-year job until Jan. 14.
He announced his resignation this month after it was disclosed that in 2019 he sent profanity-laced messages to colleagues in the governor's office, before he became chancellor, attacking Lindsey Boylan, a former Cuomo administration official. Boylan eventually emerged as the first of several woman who accused Cuomo of sexually harassing her in the workplace.
Referring to SUNY's student enrollment decline, one of the campus leaders in the faculty union, Andrew Solar-Greco, a staffer at SUNY Stony Brook, said in a tweet that by appointing the president of a comprehensive college, the SUNY trustees showed they are "serious about tackling its biggest challenge & (hopefully) fighting for full funding in the upcoming budget."
Another local faculty union activist, Maureen Curtin, said of Stanley: "She has done some good work in increasing enrollment among traditionally underrepresented groups, but not in hiring and retention, especially faculty."
Curtin, an associate professor of English at SUNY Oswego, added: "Under her leadership, she has also expanded the ranks of grossly underpaid adjuncts while expanding the ranks of highly paid administrators."
Two weeks ago, Gov. Kathy Hochul signaled major changes await the SUNY system, though she did not disclose the specifics.
The campuses collectively shed 20% of their student enrollment over the past decade. But SUNY and the Legislature have yet to craft a comprehensive plan for addressing the slide.
“I’m going to be making an overhaul of the SUNY system part of my State of the State," Hochul said Dec. 7. "We have very bold plans that we want to see executed."
Whether the trustees will provide Stanley with a housing allowance and whether her work station will be Albany, the location of SUNY headquarters, could not be immediately determined. Holly Liapis, a spokeswoman for SUNY, said the employment letter for Stanley is still being reviewed by SUNY staffers.
Malatras has argued lawmakers should increase the SUNY budget and expand access to tuition subsidies and look for other ways to cut the overall cost of a SUNY education. Malatras has also pushed for increased expenditures on digital marketing. The enrollment decline coincides with an ongoing drop in public school enrollment throughout much of upstate New York.
While the university centers have not been as heavily impacted by the enrollment crisis, the comprehensive colleges, such as SUNY Oneonta, SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Plattsburgh have also seen their enrollments drop substantially in recent years, several faculty leaders have pointed out.
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), said he hopes the leaders of the SUNY system will do more to allow local communities to have input on the recruitment of administrators at the campuses. Two finalists are now under consideration for an opening as president of Clinton Community College.
Jones said he understands the importance of having candidates for such openings be thoroughly vetted by those involved in the hiring.
"But it's been too Albany-centric and we need to get more input from the local communities," Jones said.
"We should be recruiting the best people we can for these positions."
Jones also said SUNY is making the right move by conducting a national search for the chancellor position.
Stanley is a graduate of the Syracuse University School of Law and was previously vice president for academic affairs at Oswego. She has led the campus since 1995, and was scheduled to retire from SUNY Oswego on Dec. 31.
In a statement, Stanley said: "I do not take lightly our responsibility to make sure we are providing a safe and welcoming environment that allows our students to grow academically and provide the foundation to pursue and reach their goals and dreams. During this leadership transition, their success will be my highest priority, and I look forward to leading this great university system to new heights.”
Merryl Tisch, the chairwoman of the SUNY board of trustees, said Stanley is "well-positioned to serve our 64 campuses with a proven record of accomplishments, integrity, and intellect.”
The faculty union, United University Professions, issued a statement calling for the trustees to "place a high priority on candidates of diversity." Diversity recruitment refers to attracting candidates based on demographic factors, such as seeking individuals based on gender — including transgender — race, age, religious or spiritual beliefs and physical and mental disabilities who have been underrepresented in job specialties.
Malatras, meanwhile, is eligible to receive a $450,000 "study leave" after his resignation is finalized, the New York Post reported last week after reviewing the terms of his appointment contract from 2020.
Malatras could also receive a $245,000 faculty post at SUNY after the study leave is completed, the newspaper said.
Malatras has received strong criticism from several lawmakers for his role in producing a state report that undercounted COVID-related deaths of nursing home patients and for helping Cuomo complete a pandemic memoir for which the former governor received $5.1 million.
The state's Joint Commission on Public Ethics gave Cuomo permission to write the memoir last year, but recently ruled that he must turn over the proceeds to the state.
