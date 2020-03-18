SUNY Oneonta has postponed its spring commencement ceremonies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, college President Barbara Jean Morris said, "It was a difficult decision, but the right one, made with everyone’s best interests in mind."
The event will be rescheduled for the fall, the statement said, though a new date has not been set.
"Without a doubt, our response to COVID-19 will help halt its spread. Nevertheless, the sense of loss — as our events are canceled, buildings are closed, employees are sent home and students prepare to move out — grows heavier by the day," Morris said. "We know this is absolutely heartbreaking for our seniors. Unfortunately, there is just no way to safely move forward with commencement, our largest gathering of the year."
