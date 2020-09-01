SUNY Oneonta announced Tuesday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among members of the campus community had reached 245.
According to a media release, test results from 481 students who were screened for the virus turned up 68 new cases.
"We are working now to contact affected students so we can secure them in isolation," the release said.
In-person classes on the Oneonta campus had been suspended by state officials on Sunday, when the number of confirned cases reached 100.
Hartwick College announced one new case on Tuesday, bringing its total to two.
