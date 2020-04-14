SUNY Oneonta announced Monday that a college employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The affected employee, who was not identified, is not at work and has been quarantined on campus since April 6, except to be tested for COVID-19, according to college President Barbara Jean Morris.
Campus community members who may have been in contact with the affected employee were notified Monday afternoon, according to a media release. The Otsego County Department of Health collected information about such individuals to provide them with direction about ongoing precautionary measures.
Consistent with guidance from the New York State Department of Health, college staff are performing extra cleaning on high-contact areas, including handles, doorknobs, elevator buttons, bathroom stall doors, faucets and handrails, according to the release.
“We are meeting the challenge of this pandemic, and I continue to be in awe of everything that we are doing to keep moving forward and support one another,” Morris said.
Otsego County did not release a coronavirus case update Tuesday. The county website shows 45 confirmed cases, 19 recoveries and two deaths, the same numbers reported the day prior.
Delaware County reported two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county-wide total to 48. One of the new cases and six of those previously reported were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence, according to a media release.
Five residents are hospitalized, 15 have recovered and 25 are isolating at home, according to the release. Three county residents have died to date due to complications from a COVID-19 infection. Forty-three residents remain under mandatory quarantine.
The Chenango County Health Department reported 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up two from the day prior.
Nine residents are hospitalized and 22 have recovered, according to a media release. Forty residents remain under precautionary quarantine and 187 under mandatory quarantine.
Schoharie County reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 24, plus the case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
Of the 24 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, seven remain in isolation, 16 have recovered and are out of isolation, and one individual is deceased, according to a media release. Thirty-two individuals are in quarantine, and 107 have completed their quarantine period and have been allowed to resume normal activities.
