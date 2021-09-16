The College at Oneonta Foundation has earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator, according to a Thursday, Sept. 16, media release.
This is the 10th consecutive time that the College at Oneonta Foundation has earned the distinction for fiscal responsibility. Only 3 percent of the charities evaluated by Charity Navigator have received at least 10 consecutive four-star evaluations, according to the release.
“The College at Oneonta Foundation supports affordable access to high-quality academic experiences for SUNY Oneonta students,” Foundation President Jim Doig said in the release. “It’s important our alumni and donors trust that we’re using their donations wisely and according to their wishes. Our four-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates our good governance and financial accountability.”
To date, SUNY Oneonta's “Grow. Thrive. Live.” campaign by has raised $22.1 million, or 88 percent of its $25 million goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.