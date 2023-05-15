SUNY Oneonta will hold its 134th commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 20, in the Alumni Field House, Dewar Arena.
According to a media release, the university will hold 90-minute commencement ceremonies at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The ceremony for students graduating from the School of Sciences will be at 9 a.m., followed by the School of Liberal Arts and Business at 1 p.m. and the School of Education, Human Ecology and Sports Studies at 4:30 p.m.
Non-ticketholders will be able to watch a live stream of the ceremony in the Hodgdon Instructional Resource Center. A live webcast will be also be streamed during each ceremony and archived on SUNY Oneonta's YouTube channel after commencement, the release said.
This year’s commencement speaker will be 1978 SUNY Oneonta graduate Dr. Mitchell Olman "who, during his nearly 40-year career as a physician scientist, has reached an exceptional level of achievement and leadership in the realm of pulmonary medical research, specializing in the pathogenesis and treatment of the chronic lung disorder pulmonary fibrosis," the release said. Leading a research lab at Cleveland Clinic’s Lerner Research Institute, Olman and his team secure funding to study the causes of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and conduct clinical trials for new treatments. During the ceremony, Olman will be recognized with an honorary doctor of science degree in recognition of his contributions to the field of medicine, service to others and support of SUNY Oneonta students, the release said.
Three students and eight employees will also be recognized:
• Professor of Management Mine Ozer and Associate Professor of Spanish Maria Montoya will receive the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching;
• Reference and Instruction Librarian Sarah Rhodes will receive the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Librarianship;
• IT Specialist with the Office of Facilities, Safety and Physical Plant Phillip Bidwell and Director of Customer Support Mark English will receive the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service;
• Maintenance – Custodial employee Lynda Craft will receive the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service;
• Associate Professor of Mathematics Marius Munteanu will receive the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities;
• Melissa Rose “Rosie” Garrecht, an adolescence education: Spanish major from East Northport, has received the Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence;
• Jamie Crique, a criminal justice major from The Bronx, has received the Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence;
• Robert C. “Bobby” Lang, a business economics major from Schoharie, has received the Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence; and
• Professor of English George Hovis has been appointed to the rank of SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor.
