SUNY Oneonta head assures county board on reopening

SUNY Oneonta's reopening plan for the spring semester is a "living document" that will evolve based on feedback and the ever changing nature of the coronavirus pandemic, Interim President Dennis Craig told the Otsego County Board of Representatives at its meeting, Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Craig addressed the board for about 30 minutes at the beginning of its first December meeting, answering questions and defending the college's plan. He said SUNY officials did a lot of retrospection into what went wrong in August and September when SUNY Oneonta's reopening was the worst of the state college system and resulted in more than 700 cases and the campus being shut down for the semester less than two weeks after beginning classes on Aug. 24.
SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris stepped down in October, leading to Craig's appointment,
The meeting was held via Zoom, because of the pandemic, and can be viewed on the county's Facebook page.
Craig said the reassignment of SUNY Oneonta Vice President Franklin Chambers to a position overseeing off-campus life will help with the uneasy task of managing students living in the city's neighborhoods. Craig said he sees the new position continuing post-pandemic and becoming a strong resource for the city-college relationship.
Craig also said he thinks a new program to allow students time and space to have safe, monitored social activities will help cure a need that led, and can lead, to students going to off-campus parties that risk becoming super-spreader events. He said the college has met recently with representatives from the school's Greek Life organization, and he was pleasantly surprised by their desire to work with the school on safe activities.
"I think the good news is they were a step ahead of us," he said.
The representatives were responsive to Craig's appearance and the college's reopening plan, which includes mandatory weekly testing for any student who checks in for campus activities.
"I really appreciate its comprehensive nature," said Rep. Clark Oliver, D-Oneonta, who is a 2019 SUNY Oneonta graduate. "It looks like a lot of thought went into it."
Under the plan, students also have to present a negative COVID test before arriving on campus. Craig said the state system is trying to source enough rapid tests to give students another check-in option.
In other business Wednesday, the board approved Jennifer Mickle to replace state Sen.-elect Peter Oberacker Jr. as the county's representative for District Six, composed of the towns of Decatur, Maryland, Westford and Worcester. Mickle, a Republican from Maryland, is a real estate agent in Oneonta.
She was confirmed by a weighted vote of 4,156 to 1,035, with Michele Farwell, D-Butternuts, Morris, Pittsfield, abstaining. Oneonta Democrats Oliver, Danny Lapin and Jill Basile voted against the appointment, saying they objected to a rushed replacement process.
Board members amended the 2021 budget in accordance with information presented at the Nov. 19, budget public hearing and Nov. 20 full board budget meeting. About $7,500 in salary raises for three elected officials — the county sheriff, clerk and treasurer — were included in the new budget. The board left $50,000 in the budget to hire a county administrator in the second half of the year, but transferred another $50,000 originally earmarked for that position to pay for the raises and an urgent phone system upgrade.
Rep. Ed Frazier Jr., R-Unadilla, and Rep. Keith McCarty, R-Richfield, Springfield, voted against both the amendment and the budget. Frazier said he objects to money going toward the administrative position. McCarty has previously announced his objection to giving elected officials a raise mid-term and in the middle of a budget crunch.
The budget will have a tax levy of about $12 million, a 1.41% increase from the 2020 budget. The county projects $99.8 million in revenue and expenses of about $112 million.
Board Chair Dave Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, said after a dire 2020 because of the pandemic's effects on revenue, the board being able to pass a budget that did not exceed the state's tax cap was a big victory.
The board will hold its traditional mid-December meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14. The final meeting of the year, an atypical mid-month meeting, is held to allow the board to finish annual business.
