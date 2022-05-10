SUNY Oneonta hires VP for student affairs

SUNY Oneonta will soon have a new vice president for student affairs.
According to a media release from the college, Tracy P. Johnson will take the position beginning July 11. Johnson comes to Oneonta from Dallas College in Texas, where she served as the inaugural associate vice chancellor of student wellness and support.
In her position at Oneonta, Johnson will serve on the President's Cabinet and as the chief student affairs officer, "working closely with faculty and staff to develop and promote a culture focused on student success in a safe and welcoming environment," the release said.
"I want to create a sense of belonging for both students and staff built on SUNY Oneonta's core values of inclusivity, service and sustainability,” Johnson said in the release. “I look forward to continuing the successes and traditions of our students while enhancing the nurturing community of Oneonta where students can grow intellectually, thrive socially and live purposefully."
Johnson will "provide overall strategic direction, leadership, administration and management," the release said, for the Division of Student Affairs, which includes athletics, the Counseling Center, Health and Wellness Center, Student Success, Community Standards, Student Life and Leadership at Hunt College Union, campus recreation and residential community life.
“I am excited for Dr. Johnson to join us this summer,” college President Alberto Cardelle said in the release. “Her vast experience will serve us well. I know she is looking forward to getting to know the college community and contributing to our good work in supporting students throughout their time at SUNY Oneonta.”
Johnson has a doctorate in educational culture, policy and society from the University at Buffalo; a master’s degree in theological studies from Roberts/Northeastern Seminary; a master’s degree in human resource management from Buffalo State; and a bachelor’s degree in social work from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
She has more than 30 years of experience in management, having worked at the El Centro campus of Dallas County Community College, University at Buffalo, SUNY College at Buffalo (Buffalo State) and Roberts Wesleyan College, the release said.
