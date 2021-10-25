SUNY Oneonta hosts scaled-back Pride Conference

SUNY Oneonta hosted its annual SUNY Pride Conference from Friday, Oct. 22 to Sunday, Oct. 24, both in-person and online.
The theme of the conference was Advocating with Change. SUNY Oneonta students could attend in-person and other institutions and professionals could join via Microsoft Teams.
The conference was not advertised to the Oneonta community this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. Because of the change, the numbers were significantly smaller with slightly more than 100 attendees and half a dozen SUNY intuitions registered.
Although attendance was low, Emily Phelps, director of the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center, said it was good to “hold space this year” so the conference can continue after the pandemic. Next year, Phelps hopes to reopen it to the public, she said.
The conference first emerged in 2012 as a grassroots initiative to create a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community to share research. The goal is to “bridge communities together,” Phelps said.
In 2019, there were about 250 attendees and over 25 SUNY institutions represented. There was no conference last year because of the pandemic.
Mental health was a big topic at the conference, especially due to the pandemic. Presenters said that queer folks have an even harder time dealing with their mental health because they can feel invisible, isolated, and unsafe just by sharing their gender identity or sexuality. Health professionals from Bassett Healthcare Network were there to talk about the resources that people could take advantage of, such as group therapy and telehealth counseling, which is a virtual counseling session for those who can’t be together in person.
Teaching gender identity and expression at a grade school level through the use of children’s literature was another talking point. Children start figuring out who they are at a young age and it’s important for teachers to equip them with the right resources, presenters said. Some titles that were given were "My Shadow is Pink," "The Paper Bag Princess" and "They, She, He, Easy as ABC."
Attendees also got to dive into the concept of intersectionality; the idea that everyone has multiple parts that add to their whole identity (i.e., race, gender, class, sexuality, etc.). Scholars in gender studies and other fields use intersectionality as a lens to view not only people, but systems of racism, sexism, classism, homophobia, etc. Within conversation, transformative justice when dealing with hate crimes became a hot topic. Transformative justice looks at how people can respond to violence without causing more violence.
Activism is hard work, and it easily causes burnout, presenters said. That is why the conference focused on self-care and community care. The presenters made it clear that self-care is about showing up for yourself and your community when discrimination and injustice arises. Examples given of community care include activism during the Stonewall riots of 1969 to the Black Lives Matter protests last year.
The conference is “a good opportunity to show up and learn how to be a better ally,” said Mia Ramiez, registration coordinator.
