SUNY Oneonta has a new police chief.
According to a media release from the college, Dirk R. Budd has accepted the position. His appointment will begin Monday, Aug. 15, with a swearing-in ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at the new emergency services building.
Budd will replace Interim Chief William Henn, who served for the past year. Henn will return to his job as assistant chief, the release said.
“I extend my gratitude to William. He has provided excellent leadership for the University Police Department and reliable guidance and assistance to me, members of Cabinet, and colleagues across campus,” college President Alberto Cardelle said in the release. “I am pleased that our search for a new chief has resulted in such a talented and experienced individual as Chief Budd.”
Budd most recently worked at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in the Denver metro area of Colorado, where he has served as the chief of the Detective Division since 2019.
His career in law enforcement began in 1995 with the Kansas City, Missouri, police department, the release said. He went to the New York City Police Department, where he graduated from the NYPD academy with honors in 1998.
He then transferred in 2000 to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, serving until 2019 in various leadership positions.
Budd has earned “numerous commendations and awards,” including recognition from the New York State Legislature and the Medal of Honor, the release said. He served on the Board of Directors for the Ulster County Mental Health Association.
As chief of police, Budd will serve on the President’s Cabinet and “collaborate with all divisions and departments across the college to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all students and employees,” the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.