SUNY Oneonta reported Wednesday that six more students had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases within the campus community since the start of the fall semester to 696.
No students are in isolation or quarantine on campus. To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among college employees, according to a media release.
Hartwick College reported no new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. According to a media release, the current number of active cases at the college is one. The total number of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1 is 19.
Otsego County reported four new cases Wednesday. According to a media release, all are SUNY Oneonta students. There were also three cases in SUNY students that had not previously been reported.
The county has had 893 confirmed cases since tracking began. There are 17 active cases, and one hospitalization.
Delaware County reported ne new cases Wednesday. According to a media release, there are four active cases in the county, with one person in a hospital and 31 under quarantine. There have been 121 cases since tracking began, according to a media release.
Chenango County reported no new cases Wednesday, after reporting two a day earlier. Its total of confirmed cases, according to a media release, is 251, with three active cases and 68 active quarantines. Two people are hospitalized
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.