SUNY Oneonta reported it did not receive any new COVID-19 test results Wednesday, after receiving five positive results Tuesday.
According to a media release, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the semester stands at 671. As of Wednesday morning, 15 students were in quarantine on campus awaiting test results, while one student remained in isolation on campus.
College officials said Tuesday, after reviewing and comparing Otsego County and SUNY Oneonta test data, the college removed several duplicate test results and test results from people incorrectly identified as campus community members from its tally.
Hartwick College reported two new cases on Tuesday and one on Wednesday. There are eight active cases, according to a media release.
The Otsego County Health Department said it received four new case reports Wednesday — two SUNY Oneonta students, one Hartwick student and one local resident.
According to a media release from the department, there have been 686 confirmed cases linked to SUNY Oneonta (students or close contacts of students) and 16 confirmed cases in Hartwick College students. There are 34 active cases currently residing in the county and one person in a hospital.
There have been 848 total confirmed cases since tacking began.
Delaware County Public Health reported no positive lab reports for COVID-19 Wednesday.
The total of positive results since tracking began remains at 117. There are three people isolating at home and 55 under mandatory quarantine. There are none hospitalized.
Chenango County reported no new cases Wednesday, maintaining a total of five active cases and 245 recorded since tracking began.
There are 105 people in active quarantine and one person hospitalized, according to information from the county's Public Health Department.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday the infection rate in New York state dropped below 1% again to 0.87%. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other data points are always available at forward.ny.gov, according to a media release.
"Our numbers continue to remain low, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, who rose to the occasion and ultimately flattened the curve," Cuomo said. "We have been calibrating our reopening based on real-time data, and we will continue to make decisions based on science and facts, because this thing is not over. Having our infection rate come back down to 0.87 is great news for us — we don't want to see our infection rate go over one percent for any period of time. There is no margin for error: It's going to take all of us to keep wearing our masks, washing our hands and remaining socially distant."
