The number of COVID-19 cases at SUNY Oneonta closed in on 700 Wednesday, with 12 new cases reported.
According to information from the college's COVID-19 "dashboard," there have been 696 positive cases since the start of the fall semester. There are 41 students in quarantine on campus and 110 students in isolation on campus.
Students in isolation have tested positive for COVID-19. Students in quarantine are suspected of being positive for COVID-19.
Hartwick College reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total of cases there remained at 11.
Delaware County Public Health reported no positive lab reports for COVID-19, but said SUNY Delhi has reported positive cases and is working with Delaware County Public Health and the state Department of Health. Delaware County is conducting contact investigations, quarantining and isolating those living in the county, according to a media release.
According to SUNY Delhi's COVID-19 "dashboard," there were no positive results among three tests performed as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. There are six positive cases on campus.
Chenango County reported four new cases on Wednesday. There are nine active cases in the county, according to a media release.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced the 33rd straight day that New York state's COVID-19 infection rate was below 1%.
"New York State's infection rate has been under 1 percent for 33 straight days, which is great news and a credit to New Yorkers and what they're doing," Cuomo said. "And that is with more testing than any other state. If you want to see something interesting, look at how many tests different states are taking. If you don't do many tests, you won't find many cases and the number of cases will drop. But that is false comfort. When we say this is how many cases we have, that's accurate because we're testing more than anyone else."
