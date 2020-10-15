SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris has resigned, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced just now. Dennis Craig from SUNY Purchase will be acting president.
More than 700 students contracted COVID-19 following the opening of classes on Aug. 25. On Sept. 3, the college announced plans to go to all remote learning for the semester.
Morris came under criticism for not requiring testing of students before returning to campus, and what some said was a slow response to the spread of the virus.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.