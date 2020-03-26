SUNY Oneonta's 2020 commencement ceremony has been rescheduled for Aug. 29 at Alumni Field House, the college announced Thursday, March 26.
The college on March 18 announced it was postponing the traditional May commencement date in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUNY Oneonta Associate Director of Communications Kim MacLeod said the date was chosen so it could be during the next semester, and pushed far back enough that large crowds would no longer be a concern.
Classes are scheduled to begin August 24, MacLeod said. New student orientation is still slated for Aug. 20, according to the college's website, more than a week before graduating students and families would flock to campus. More than 1,000 students are expected to complete degree requirements in May, according to a media release from the college.
In terms of rescheduling, the college is focusing on things that were supposed to take place this semester, MacLeod said. At this point, next semester's new student orientation is expected to go as scheduled, but things are subject to change.
"I think we're all hoping — the whole world is hoping — we'll get back to normal as soon as possible," MacLeod said. "But if for some reason a health official decides it's not safe, we're obviously going to take that into serious consideration."
MacLeod said the college may explore letting new students volunteer at graduation, allowing them to get a taste for the ceremony before they cross the stage themselves.
The event's format will be the same as it would have been if held in spring, MacLeod said, with ceremonies for the college's different schools taking place at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
“While there are many details to work out between now and then, I wanted our seniors and their families, in particular, to know as soon as possible about the new date we have selected to honor them,” SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris said in the release. “Especially now, against a backdrop of adversity and change, it is vital to remember and celebrate all that we are achieving."
SUNY Oneonta senior Chrystal Savage said she was relieved the college didn't follow the example of other universities and cancel the commencement ceremony altogether. The general human ecology and English dual major said Morris and other faculty members have shown students they are still their top priority.
"In the virtual classes and email interactions I have had with the college, it seems that they are taking extra care of their senior students as they understand the difficulty of the situation and further are equally heartbroken for us," Savage wrote to The Daily Star. "I think it is great that Oneonta is still giving students the opportunity to pass through the pillars, close the last chapter of their undergraduate career, and despite such unfortunate circumstances, still giving students something to genuinely look forward to."
Savage, a Delhi native, said that given current circumstances, she doesn't anticipate she'll leave the area very soon. If a dream job led led her to a distant city, she said, she would do her best to make the trip back for such a monumental event, though she recognizes this may not be possible for all of her fellow seniors.
Savage said she expects the date of Aug. 29 will present some conflicts, especially for students who don't live in the area or who plan to attend a graduate college elsewhere, but she's grateful for the chance to walk across the stage.
"It cannot be undermined, the importance of participating in something so symbolic and pivotal," Savage said. "This is the light at the end of the tunnel every senior needed."
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
