SUNY Oneonta is among 736 colleges and universities across the country named to the Money.com “Best Colleges in America 2023” list.
According to a media release from the university, after years of presenting numerical rankings, Money switched in 2023 to a five-star rating system highlighting schools “where your tuition (and time) is likely to pay off.” To find colleges that combine quality and affordability, Money analyzed dozens of data points, including graduation rates, cost of attendance, financial aid and alumni salaries.
SUNY Oneonta was one of just five schools in the SUNY system to receive a 4.5-star rating, the release said. In its profile page on the Money.com website, the university “was recognized for its commitment to providing a quality education at an affordable price, and specifically, for its work as a new member of the American Talent Initiative to enroll, support and graduate low-income students,” the release said.
Money highlighted several of SUNY Oneonta’s undergraduate majors — dietetics, digital and studio art, fashion and textiles, meteorology and music industry — as well as “the university’s core values of inclusivity, service and sustainability, the College Camp recreational facility, and the ‘college-town vibe,’” the release said.
“We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of Money’s Best Colleges in America,” SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle said. “This is a ringing endorsement that SUNY Oneonta’s education is not only affordable, but exceptional. Our excellent graduation rates, extensive experiential learning opportunities, investment in scholarships and successful alumni are points of pride, and this recognition showcases our commitment to making a low-cost, high-quality college education accessible.”
At 77%, SUNY Oneonta’s six-year graduation rate is well above the national average, the release said. The university offers merit- and need-based scholarships for new first-year and transfer students, with a variety of additional grants and scholarships available for valuable experiential learning opportunities such as study abroad, faculty-led trips, internships and research. In 2022-23, SUNY Oneonta awarded $6.1 million in scholarships, and 90% of first-year students received financial assistance, according to the release.
SUNY Oneonta is in the top tier of Money “Best Colleges” schools for the second consecutive year. Last year, it was ranked No. 114 on the list.
