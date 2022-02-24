SUNY Oneonta’s fundraising campaign, "Grow. Thrive. Live. The Future of SUNY Oneonta," has surpassed its original $25 million fundraising goal, according to a media release from the college.
With more than a year left until the June 2023 end date, the campaign will now focus on three new goals, the release said:
• Fully endow SUNY Oneonta’s Student Emergency Fund with $1 million.
• Establish 25 endowed scholarships or student support funds.
• Increase the unrestricted portion of the endowment, which funds faculty development, student research and creative activities, internships, and other campus programs.
“I want to thank everyone who has made a gift or pledge to the campaign,” SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle said. “Your generosity makes a positive impact on our students as they earn a college degree. With 15 months remaining in the campaign, we will continue our work to ensure that a SUNY Oneonta education remains affordable, accessible and inclusive.”
Paul J. Adamo, vice president for college advancement and executive director of the College at Oneonta Foundation, said, “Surpassing our $25 million goal will provide more funding for scholarships, student research and creative activity, internships, faculty development and career academic program support for our students and faculty. Thanks to the generosity of alumni, donors and friends, we will continue SUNY Oneonta’s tradition of preparing our students for their brightest futures.”
Linda McCann, a 1976 SUNY Oneonta graduate, and Patrick McCann, a member of the college's class of 1975, were campaign co-chairs.
“When the campaign was announced last year, we felt strongly that alumni and friends would answer the call to assist students during the pandemic; we were right, and we are so grateful. SUNY Oneonta has been transformative for many of us. We came out better people than we went in. This was true for us personally and has been true for tens of thousands of other students. However, the next ten years will be challenging for Oneonta students,” Patrick McCann said.
For more information about the campaign, visit suny.oneonta.edu/growthrivelive
