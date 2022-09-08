The SUNY Oneonta community gathered Friday, Sept. 9 to commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on targets in the U.S.
SUNY Oneonta remembers 9/11 each year with a ceremony on campus, in front of its 9/11 memorial.
The memorial, designed by local sculptor Charles Bremer, is composed of two 12-foot columns representing the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, which were destroyed in the attacks. The points of impact are symbolized by raised floral designs and a seven-pointed star — one point for each of the college's alumni lost in the attack, according to information provided to The Daily Star from the SUNY Oneonta Alumni Association.
"The ceremony was started by John Germyn from the class of 1981 and he generously donated for the memorial itself to be placed on campus," said Michelle Hansen, director of alumni engagement at SUNY Oneonta.
Germyn was a New York City firefighter during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. "He was there and sprung right into action when the attacks happened. The scholarships started shortly after the ceremony began," she said.
The ceremony started with a presentation of colors by an honor guard of the SUNY Oneonta University Police Department, the city of Oneonta Fire Department and the city of Oneonta Police Department.
"The Star Spangled Banner" was sung by Rebecca Carrington from the class of 1990 and Danielle McMullen, chief of staff, from the SUNY Oneonta President's Office.
A wreath was presented by Greg Floyd from the class of 1980, who is on the Alumni Association Board of Directors, and Sabrina Koji from the class of 2022, who is captain of the Oneonta State Emergency Squad.
The SUNY Oneonta Woodwind Ensemble performed "Chorale from The Planets," conducted by Adjunct Lecturer Robin Seletsky.
A presentation of helmets honoring first responders was done by the city fire and police departments.
A presentation of flowers was done by the SUNY Oneonta Alumni Association Annual 9/11 Memorial Scholarship recipients; John Bernardi, Robert Brown and Olivia Schuler from the class of 2024, and Kaitlyn Bordone, Kadija Kouyate, Robert Lang and Jessie Wilson from the class of 2023.
"We give seven scholarships each year to students to represent the seven alumni that passed and this year we had each recipient place a flower in honor of the alumni," Hansen said.
Those killed in the attack included SUNY Oneonta alumni Martin Lizzul, class of 1991; Lynee Irene Morris, class of 2000; Michael J. Mullin, class of 1996; Jeffrey R. Nussbaum, class of 1986; Kevin Owen Reilly, class of 1995; Brian J. Terrenzi, class of 1995; and Glenn J. Winuk, class of 1883. Each was honored during the ceremony.
The ceremony closed with the playing of "Amazing Grace" by Stephen Yerly from the Leatherstocking District Pipe Band and the Honor Guard.
"I think this ceremony is one of the more moving ceremonies we have on campus and we encourage anyone who lives locally to come and honor those who lost their lives during the attacks," Hansen said.
