SUNY Oneonta announced 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Sept. 12. That brings the total number of confirmed cases within the campus community to 723, the college said in a media release. Eleven students who have tested positive are in isolation on campus and 37 students are in quarantine on campus awaiting test results.
Hartwick College reported one new case, bringing the total number to 13. The the number of active cases has decreased to eight, the college said in a media release Sunday.
