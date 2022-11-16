SUNY Oneonta’s Director of Access and Opportunity Programs, Pathy Leiva, is one of nine Hispanic/Latinx leaders selected by The State University of New York for its 2023 Hispanic Leadership Institute class, SUNY announced this week.
A a program within the SUNY Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, HLI is "a rigorous six-month experience for SUNY leaders of Hispanic descent that provides an opportunity to further develop higher education leadership skills and proficiencies," a media release from the college said. HLI fellows will participate in training sessions and webinars, converse with national and statewide Hispanic leaders, and use personal assessment tools. They will begin this work in January.
Leiva and the other fellows make up the sixth HLI class since the program began in 2018. To date, 53 SUNY faculty and staff have graduated from HLI, which "creates a pipeline for professional opportunities across SUNY and ensures alumni are networking and receiving ongoing support and mentorship," the release said.
In 18 years at SUNY Oneonta, Leiva "has helped recruit and support hundreds of students enrolled through the Educational Opportunity Program (EOP), Access to College Excellence (ACE) and the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP), the release said. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish Literature from Hartwick College and a master's degree in school counseling from SUNY Oneonta.
CAMP is a federally funded scholarship program that assists students from migrant and/or seasonal farm-working families with their first-year transition to college by providing academic, financial and personal support, the release said. SUNY Oneonta's CAMP was established in 2001 and is the only program of its kind in New York. EOP helps historically disadvantaged students and students with academic and financial needs. ACE assists first-generation students with both academic and financial needs.
“Pathy Leiva has demonstrated her commitment to access and equity during her time at SUNY Oneonta and in her role as director of Access and Opportunity Programs,” said SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle. “Her commitment to the goal of providing all students with access to a high-quality education and an opportunity for a better life is something she lives every day. It is an honor to know that Pathy will have the opportunity to strengthen this commitment as a fellow at the Hispanic Leadership Institute.”
To learn more about SUNY's Hispanic Leadership Institute, visit www.suny.edu/hli.
