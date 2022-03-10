SUNY Oneonta students condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine

On March 10, SUNY Oneonta hosted a march to show solidarity with Ukraine after it was invaded by Russian forces late last month.
Two student groups, the Student Association and Democracy Matters, organized the event of 35 participants.
The march started outside the Hodgdon Instructional Resources Center and ended in the President’s Garden outside of the Milne Library. Participants were wore Ukraine's national colors of blue and yellow to show their support, and the crowd carried posters saying “Justice for Ukraine,” "No War In Ukraine,” and “Stay Strong Ukraine.”
There were also signs showing the horrific facts of the Russian invasion. As of Thursday, 549 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 957 injured by the invasion, according to the United Nations. More than 2 million Ukrainian refugees are taking shelter in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Russia, Romania, Moldova, and Belarus. One of the signs noted it was the “largest displacement in Europe since WWII.”
As the crowd marched, the demonstrators chanted “no more war,” “justice for Ukraine,” and “hey ho, hey ho, Russian troops have got to go!” These chants caught the attention of students walking on campus. Passersby were supportive as they gave thumbs up and recorded the march for social media.
The march was led by Maggie McCann, the Democracy Matters president, and Katie Murphy, the Student Association's chair of external affairs.
Murphy said: “The students of Oneonta stand in solidarity with Ukraine” and “as student leaders we make our voices heard and advocate for these issues.”
At the end of the march, McCann in her closing remarks thanked everyone for coming and showing their support for Ukraine. There was also a petition that everyone signed addressing President Joe Biden, stating, “We are students at The State University of New York at Oneonta. We strongly support a full democracy in Ukraine. And we support full democracy here at home by ending voter suppression.”
McCann said: “Solidarity with Ukraine is important to Democracy Matters because our main goal is supporting democracy on all corners of the world. ... An attack on Ukraine’s democracy is an attack on everyone’s democracy.”
Student Association President Gabby Cecere also attended.
“The Student Association heard the voices of the students of Oneonta, and we felt that it was most important to listen," Cecere said. "Our job is to advocate on behalf of students, and I think we really made an awesome presence on campus today."
SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle couldn’t attend the event, but in a prepared statement said: “Peace means that we are able to grow from each other, we are able to learn from each other. When you have something like the illegal invasion of Ukraine, you break that.”
In terms of higher education, Cardelle said: “One learns in a free society. Without that ability to learn and exchange ideas, which doesn’t happen at the other end of the gun, you really don’t have opportunities to learn.”
Although the Ukraine-Russia conflict is happening overseas, Murphy reminds the Oneonta community, “we are all humans and it is important that we support one another, no matter where we are in the world.”
Other students talked about the great energy of the crowd and many were surprised by the big turnout. McCann said, “This has been a great show of support by the campus. I’m so proud of everyone who showed up.”
On Mar. 9, SUNY Oneonta’s Political Science department hosted a panel of professors: Brett Heindl, Matt Murphy, Yuriy Malikov, Trevor Fuller (SUNY Oneonta), Amy Forster-Rothbart and Karl Seeley (Hartwick College).
The event, which 160 attended, was called “Explaining the Unthinkable: A Roundtable Discussion of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine” and centered around the economic, social, and political dimensions of the conflict.
